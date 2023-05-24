Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate Attleboro council
To the editor:
I’ll be supporting Laurie Sawyer for city council in the upcoming special election.
I served with Sawyer for several years on the city’s Council on Rights. I saw her leadership skills as chair of the committee. Sawyer would always make sure everyone’s voice was heard, when the committee was making decisions.
Sawyer cares about the folks in our community. She will support proposals to allow seniors the ability to stay in their homes. She wants to see responsible development in our city, without losing who we are, or compromising the affordability for citizens.
I hope you will consider Sawyer on June 6.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro