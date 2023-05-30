Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate, Attleboro council Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I’m writing to endorse Laurie Sawyer for City Council due to her commitment to our community’s well-being. I’ve recently gotten to know Sawyer, and I found that she has a determination and resolve to do good for the community.
With focuses on protecting the environment, having a welcoming community, and maintaining affordability, Sawyer is the best choice to lead us into a thriving future.
She’s proven capable of addressing climate change in Attleboro, promoting clean energy, and preserve our local environment. She helped to start the Attleboro chapter of PFLAG, an LGBTQ+ support organization. Sawyer recognizes the challenges faced by residents, and sees the value in keeping Attleboro affordable, and has proven she understands the solutions needed to keep the city affordable.
Sawyer is the most qualified and deserving candidate for city council, and I hope you will consider voting for her on June 6.
Ethan Pipes
Attleboro