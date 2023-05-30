Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I met Laurie Sawyer a little over six years ago at the very church we both still attend, and became fast friends. We ran “Equality Time” on WARA AM-1320 for a year. She has been my friend through thick and thin, through very hard times I’ve endured since then.
When she knew I’d be alone during holidays, she’d invite me over for New Year’s Eve and Easter so I wouldn’t be alone. She’d visit me in the hospital, invite me to social justice activities, and has been such a thoughtful, caring friend. I’m grateful to her because of this, due to her incredibly strong character and kindness.
Carissa Johnstone
Attleboro