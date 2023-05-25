Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate Attleboro council
To the editor:
I want to urge Attleboro voters to choose Laurie Sawyer for city councilor at-large in the special election on Tuesday, June 6.
Sawyer cares about her family, her friends, and the people in our community, and I know she will serve with great dedication and to the very best of her ability. She has lived in South Attleboro for many years and has a daughter at Attleboro High School. I met Sawyer shortly after moving here in 2019, and she was so welcoming and helpful to me and my family. I know she is serious about committing all the time, energy, and enthusiasm needed to participate effectively in our city council.
We need honest, smart, and fair-minded people like Sawyer in government today.
Thank you for voting!
Catherine Johnson-Roehr
Attleboro