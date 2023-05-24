Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate Attleboro council
To the editor:
We support Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city councilor-at-large. She is an Attleboro homeowner, an Attleboro High School parent and, and with her family, an active member of our community. Her strong leadership of the city’s Council on Human Rights has helped to make Attleboro a more welcoming place for all.
We believe that her priorities for Attleboro align with our own. Among them are promotion of environmental sustainability, better services for seniors, planned maintenance for our buildings and facilities, finding solutions to our housing problems, and responsible economic development.
On a personal level, we know Sawyer to be of the highest integrity, a citizen who will work tirelessly to make Attleboro a better home and workplace for all. Please remember to vote in the June 6 special election.
Charles and Wendy Oliver
Attleboro