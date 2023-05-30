Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am very pleased to endorse Laurie Sawyer for city council at-large. I have known her for several years as an honest person who works tirelessly and with integrity for others and I know she will do the same for Attleboro residents.
Sawyer’s projects that she has been involved in reflect her passions for transparency, equality and inclusion. She has served on the Council for Human Rights for six years and serves as Chair. Sawyer established the Attleboro chapter of PFLAG and has served as its Clerk for the past five years. Attleboro residents will be very lucky to have Sawyer represent them.
Christina Prakash
Attleboro