Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Laurie Sawyer for counselor at-large.
I have known Sawyer for several years. first meeting her when she was managing a mayoral campaign in Attleboro. I was welcomed in immediately, something I wasn’t use to in some other political campaigns.
Sawyer was a friendly, warm and yet a professional manager. I came to know her as a very good organizer and a focused task manager. She is a calm facilitator with good people skills. One of the most important issues that we share is that of the environment, and all things green. I appreciate her understanding of how the environment is so important to protect, for the health and well-being of everyone. I feel Sawyer would work hard for the city as she does in all the volunteer work that she already does. I feel she is well qualified for the counsel seat and Attleboro needs more hard working people of integrity.
Ellen Farmer
Norfolk