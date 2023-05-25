Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Laurie Sawyer for the June 6 special election for at-large city council.
Sawyer has a long track record of working for the betterment of our community. She has served on the Attleboro Council on Human Rights for six years and is the current chair. Sawyer has also volunteered her time on many occasions to help with a variety of projects including clothing drives and trash cleanups.
I believe Sawyer would be a strong addition to the city council. She is a thoughtful and intelligent leader, and cares about the issues that impact Attleboro as a community.
Please join me in voting for Sawyer on June 6.
Chris Frappier
Attleboro