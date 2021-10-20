Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I have known Laurie Sawyer for many years now. She will make an excellent city clerk. She is tireless in her efforts to bring awareness to LGBT causes and will do an excellent job for the citizens of Attleboro.
Ronald Angelo Jr.
Attleboro
