Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I’m writing in support of Laurie Sawyer for city clerk. I served several years with Sawyer on the Human Rights Council. As chair of the council she always showed great organizational, leadership, and problem-solving skills. She will bring those skills to the office of city clerk.
Sawyer is a passionate advocate for people in our community, and strives to remove obstacles that become barriers. She believes in transparency and inclusion.
As city clerk she will lead an office that is professional, courteous, and fully assessable to all Attleboro residents.
I hope you will join me on Nov. 2 voting for
Sawyer for city clerk.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.