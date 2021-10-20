Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I am endorsing Laurie Sawyer for city clerk.
Sawyer would be an excellent clerk. First, she has skills that make her qualified. She has been employed as a hospital administrator for 18 years. The organizational skills used in administration there are relevant to the position.
Sawyer takes her commitments seriously, be it working for human rights or being in choir. When Sawyer says she will do something she does it with heart. She will bring this level of commitment to this position.
The last reason I support Sawyer is because she has integrity. She is the type of person that I trust to do the right thing. Sawyer is, simply stated, a good person. We need people like her in positions in our local governments.
She has skills, commitment, and integrity. She needs your vote. I encourage you to vote for Sawyer for city clerk.
Tara Tetreault
North Attleboro
