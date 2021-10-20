Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Laurie Sawyer’s candidacy for city clerk. I am doing so because I feel that in the tumultuous and divisive political climate we currently inhabit, it is vital to support those who I know to have integrity of character, the ability to act for public good over private advantage, positive energy for the many tasks that will fall to her if elected, and the ability to listen with awareness of others’ points of view as well as her own.
Although I live in Mansfield, I am a member of the Second Congregational Church in Attleboro where I have seen Laurie exemplify all of these traits, over a period of many years. I hope voters will consider electing Sawyer as their next city clerk; they will not be disappointed.
Paula Foresman
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.