Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I support Laurie Sawyer for city clerk in Attleboro. I find Sawyer to be an outstanding candidate. Her 17 years position as academic administrator at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, she has developed expertise in communication and organization. I have found her to be honest, dependable, intelligent, and highly respectful also. Her bachelor’s degree in communications has prepared her for working for the people of Attleboro. Her work on the Attleboro Council on Human Rights demonstrates her commitment and concern for Attleboro residents. In this position she served as chair for three years.
She will create a transparent, accessible, respectful and efficient environment at city hall. The needs of residents will be her top priority. She will be an excellent city clerk. Please join me in supporting for Sawyer for city clerk on Nov. 2.
Christina Prakash
Attleboro
