Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
People of Attleboro, I have known Laurie Sawyer for over 20 years, 15 as a citizen of Attleboro. She loves her family and community, having been a productive member since moving into Attleboro.
She cares about many issues and worked diligently to make them known. She is a champion for human rights; providing inclusivity and equality to each and every one of Attleboros residents.
Sawyer has balanced family, work, and her other outside interests, too. I have no doubt her attention to detail will serve her as Attleboro’s next city clerk.
She will maintain Atlleboro’s rich history while looking forward to its citizens ever changing needs. Every resident deserves a place to be heard at their city hall. Sawyer’s intention is just that, to give the citizens a city hall with fewer obstacles and better access for businesses.
She is your only trusted, qualified, and true representative for the people of Attleboro.
Leslie Basinger
Saco, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.