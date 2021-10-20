Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
Attleboro needs a city clerk who is hard working, trusted and qualified. Someone who will serve us with efficiency and integrity.
Laurie Sawyer is that person. Her background as an academic administrator at Hasbro Children’s Hospital will serve her well as Attleboro’s city clerk.
On Nov. 2, mark your ballot for Sawyer.
Sheila McKenna
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.