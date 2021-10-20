Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I am writing to encourage your readers to vote for Laurie Sawyer for city clerk. She has lived in my South Attleboro neighborhood for 15 years and has a daughter in the Attleboro school system, and she is running for office because she cares deeply about our community and the people who live and work here. Sawyer wants to contribute to the smooth running of city government as our city clerk. She will bring integrity and dedication to the office, and I know that she will do an amazing job. Please join me in voting for Sawyer on Nov. 2.
Catherine Johnson-Roehr
Attleboro
