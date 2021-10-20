Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
I am honored to endorse Laurie Sawyer for Attleboro City Clerk.
I first met Sawyer while volunteering for Mayor Paul Heroux’s first mayoral campaign. I found her to be a very hardworking, professional woman who is also very kind.
Subsequently, I came to know Sawyer better through our church. I discovered that she exemplifies our principle to recognize the worth and dignity of every person. She has demonstrated this many ways, including through her tenure as chair of our Council of Human Rights and through her extensive volunteer work in Attleboro.
Sawyer will make an excellent clerk who is not only well-educated, dedicated, and accomplished but also compassionate and principled.
Elizabeth Kenyon
Attleboro
