Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk

To the editor:
I endorse Laurie Sawyer for Attleboro City Clerk. Having known her for about three years, I feel that her character and resolve, to do the right thing and be sensible about it. She has much compassion for all people, is intelligent, and careful yet progressive to the needs of the people.
I first met her at Second Congregational Church here in Attleboro, and became fast friends. She and I worked together for a year on WARA 1320 for our radio show ‘Equality Time’, to bring to light, LGBTQQIA+ issues at large.
She is a loving and caring wife, mother, and has been a compassionate friend to lift me up, visiting me in the hospital, and just being there many times for me when my life got hard.
Carissa Johnstone
North Attleboro
