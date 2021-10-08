Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, city clerk
To the editor:
I am proud to endorse Laurie Sawyer for Attleboro City Clerk and hope that you, too, will vote for her on Nov. 2.
Sawyer is a strong leader, a compassionate advocate, and a dedicated public figure. I have the pleasure of working with her on the Attleboro Council on Human Rights, which she has chaired for three years.
Under her leadership, our council has accomplished many goals. Sawyer is always willing to support the ideas of the individuals on the council, and enthusiastically celebrates others’ successes.
She is encouraging, insightful, and professional. She is always willing to go the extra mile for every one of Attleboro’s residents, and has demonstrated how much she cares through her extensive volunteer body of work. Sawyer is always ready to lend a helping hand to whoever needs it, and I know she’ll bring that same attitude with her to city hall as our next city clerk.
Stephanie Gray
Attlenoro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.