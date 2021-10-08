Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, city clerk
To the editor:
Laurie Sawyer has been a good friend of ours for many years and I know her to be a very competent woman.
I believe she has the intelligence and organizational abilities to be a very successful city clerk. Sawyer is an excellent listener and would be most helpful to any citizen who visits her office. She has, and continues to be involved in, several outreach activities which are a benefit to our citizens.
I most wholeheartedly endorse her candidacy and urge you to do likewise.
Ted Moxham
Attleboro
