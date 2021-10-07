Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, city clerk
To the editor:
I am writing this letter of endorsement for Laurie Sawyer to be elected as city clerk of Attleboro. I have experienced Sawyer’s dedication to her community and leadership style up close as a fellow member of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights.
Her management skills and ability to work well and collaborate with others will serve as a vital attribute for the city clerk position. Having also volunteered in the mayor’s election campaign, I was also able to see up close how Sawyer’s passion for a variety of social and political topics led her to successfully mobilize the community around a common goal. Last but not least, Sawyer is still able to prioritize time in her daughter’s life by being an active participant during school-sponsored events. She truly is a dedicated member of the community and worth electing.
Stanley Estime
Attleboro
