Endorsement for Lauryn Blakesley, candidate Wrentham School Board
To the editor:
I’d like to encourage my fellow Wrentham residents to vote for Lauryn Blakesley for Wrentham Public School Committee. Say it with me — the past two years have been a lot to handle. A lot on our children, on our teachers, on ourselves.
It’s important to have someone on our school committee that doesn’t get caught up in the latest trends but instead focuses on what will bring about the best academic and social/emotional growth of our children. Wrentham Public Schools has long held a strong reputation in the region due in large part to the district’s commitment to that very mission. As a professional communicator and parent to three school-aged children herself, Blakesley is exactly the kind of thoughtful, pragmatic person we need to continue that momentum. As a member of the school committee, she will be an asset to our community.
Julie Crotty
Wrentham
To the editor:
In an era marked by extraordinary disputes and controversies in public education, Lauryn Blakesley stands out as a calm, clear-headed voice of reason.
As a candidate for the Wrentham School Committee, she looks forward to cooperating with parents, teachers, and administrators. A mother, registered nurse, and digital strategist, Blakesley understands the foundational role of elementary education for our children’s well-being and future adult success. She prioritizes advancing Wrentham’s elementary schools’ curriculum, providing pre-school opportunities, and working towards free full-day kindergarten. Blakesley is a thinker, a listener, and a doer. With her, the wellbeing of students will come first, last, and always.
Our combined extensive teaching experience, ranging from grade 4 through graduate school, tell us that Blakesley is the person for the job.
Tom and Judy Brown
Wrentham
To the editor:
I support Lauryn Blakesley’s candidacy for Wrentham School Committee because I believe that her background as a scientific technician and critical care nurse whose children are in the Wrentham Public Schools enables her to think critically, with empathy for others.
As a parent, she understand the schools’ impact on parents and students, and as a professional, she is more than equipped to represent stakeholders in the meticulous planning and analysis that are required to balance taxpayer concerns with the community’s educational goals.
Julie Garland
Wrentham