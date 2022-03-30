Endorsement for Lauryn Blakesley, Wrentham School Board
To the editor:
Wrentham voters should cast their vote for Lauryn Blakesley for school committee. I have known Blakesley for almost a decade. During that time, I have come to admire the compassion and thoughtfulness she puts into everything she does. Like Blakesley, I have children that have already been through the school system, and will still have children in Wrentham schools for many years. She understands the role and responsibilities of being a member of the school committee and will make decisions that are based on fact and experience, not emotion or self-interest. She has the right mix of intelligence and compassion to make good choices to ensure that the school system works for the betterment of all students in the system, not just her own children. The people of Wrentham would be lucky to have a woman such as Blakesley as a member of the School Committee.
Kathianne Pennini
Wrentham