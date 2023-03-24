To the editor:
I would like to encourage you to vote for Maggie Clarke for Plainville Select Board.
Clarke has been a dedicated servant of the community for over a decade. She has served on multiple town committees, has been a town employee for seven years in three different departments, has served in leadership in a number of community organizations and has volunteered her time in innumerable ways.
Her public conduct has shown that she is intelligent and organized, that she listens carefully to understand and that she is respectful even when there are points of disagreement. And she is humble, realizing there is much to be gained from listening to the thoughts and questions of the people she is serving.
If this is the type of person you would like to see serving on select board, please vote for Clarke.
Sherri Minch
Plainville