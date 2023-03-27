Endorsement for Mark Gould, North Attleboro Town Council
To the editor:
I write to express support for Mark Gould as he seeks re-election to North Attleboro T own Council. I will be voting for Gould because he is passionately interested in the town’s future and he understands the communities’ needs. Gould has demonstrated his deep interest and concern for North Attleboro by his unpaid service on the town council and many other committees. His focus is to benefit the community. His experience as a finance director and lawyer helps benefit the town because he serves on the bylaw and finance committees.
Gould astutely takes care of the town’s business and asks perceptive questions. I proudly express my support for Gould to be elected to the town council and I know that he will continue to diligently serve North Attleboro and its residents.
Marc Cesar
North Attleboro