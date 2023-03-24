Endorsement for Mark Gould, North Town Council
To the editor:
To the voters of the great town of North Attleboro: We are writing to express our strongest support for Mark Gould to be re-elected to Town Council.
Gould has valiantly served our community for years on both the town council and formerly the RTM and has honorably served in the U.S. Army. Gould possesses a profound understanding and balanced approach to town operations.
Gould has been a reliable voice of reason on the council and has shown his fortitude and diligence by always coming to meetings prepared and by asking appropriate and incisive questions.
His record demonstrates his dedication to education, public safety, and supporting our seniors. He embodies the principle that government must be fiscally responsible and accountable.
We are excited and proud to endorse Gould and know that his will be a powerful voice of reason to guide North Attleboro into a strong and prosperous future.
Betty and Kevin Poirier
North Attleboro