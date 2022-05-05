Endorsement for Michael Trowbridge, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I enthusiastically support Michael Trowbridge for his reelection for his third term on the Select Board.
Trowbridge’s pragmatism and leadership will be key in our post-COVID world.
Two examples of his leadership are:
1) Putting forth the Gender Neutral Language warrant, making Mansfield the first in the area to update its language protocols, and
2) Efficiently resolving the headaches of the 2017 Xfinity Center traffic jams, by working with the traffic app companies, residents, and police to plan appropriate routes.
Currently, the Select Board is working on the PFAS filtration of our drinking water (the first town in our area to take this initiative), the Plymouth Street Playground, and the Fall Festival. Future projects include the new Senior Center/Community Center at the old Police Station.
There is much work to be done in Mansfield, so I therefore ask voters to re-elect Trowbridge to keep Mansfield moving forward.
Sally Fehervari
Mansfield