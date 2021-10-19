To the editor:
I am writing to share my personal thoughts on the confidence I have for Michael Angelo, who is a candidate for Ward 4 city council.
He has been a friend of mine for over 30 years and one of the most selfless and honorable human beings I know. He has dedicated his life to serving his country, family and community.
He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, helps veterans that struggle with the aftermath of war, gives a hand up to the homeless and offers his time to community service,
Angelo has spent over 35 years as a successful businessman. He has developed skills that are essential to the city council.
You can count on the fact he will follow through on his word.
He has the desire, passion and caring personality of Attleboro’s residents.
There is no better council candidate than Angelo for city council, Ward 4.
Scott Libby
East Bridgewater
