Endorsement for Mike Trowbridge, Diana Bren, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
On Tuesday, I’ll be voting to re-elect Mike Trowbridge to one of two seats open this year on the Mansfield Select Board.
Trowbridge has been selflessly and effectively serving the people of Mansfield for over two decades. First with our school committee and now on the Select Board, he has been a steady leader helping to move Mansfield forward. His pragmatic, no-nonsense, team-oriented approach remains a real asset to the town.
I appreciate that Trowbridge is running a positive campaign. Individually and as a town, we have all been through a lot over the past several years. And despite the hardships, Trowbridge’s leadership has helped keep Mansfield moving forward.
I’m also very impressed with new candidate Diana Bren. She, too, has chosen to rise above the negativity and run on her many accomplishments, experience, and dynamic new perspective. She also deserves serious consideration.
Kevin J. Doyle
Mansfield