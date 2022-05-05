Endorsement for Mike Trowbridge, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
With the upcoming election day happening on May 10, I would like to endorse Mike Trowbridge for the Mansfield Select Board. Trowbridge has had a long successful tenure spanning over 20 years with the Mansfield Select Board and the Mansfield School Committee. I would be hard-pressed to find someone running who has more passion, historical perspective, and love for the town of Mansfield.
Trowbridge has found tremendous success in raising funds for the town and chairing search committees for important positions. He is an ambitious go-getter who operates with the highest integrity at every decision and fork in the road. He has frequent involvement in local businesses, youth sports, and community events. His servant-leadership mindset is one that all residents in Mansfield can benefit from.
As a lifelong resident of Mansfield myself, there’s no one I trust more in the position of Select Board than Trowbridge.
Ryan Gordy
Mansfield