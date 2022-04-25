To the editor:
As we approach another election, I would like to show my support for the re-election of Mike Trowbridge to the Mansfield Select Board.
Trowbridge has been a long-serving member of the Mansfield community on both the school committee for 20 years and the past six years as a member of our select board. He is a proven leader with a direct approach when it comes to the business of the town as he has helped lead us through the hiring of principals, superintendents and town managers while also serving on numerous sub committees.
Through his time serving, he has helped tremendously with his involvement in the betterment of our facilities for our kids including serving on the committee for the Alumni Field project and more recently, with the funding that Mansfield Youth Baseball has been granted by the state for improvements to our complex.
Join me in giving your vote to Trowbridge on May 10.
P.T. Tarallo
Mansfield