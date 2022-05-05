Endorsement for Mike Trowbridge, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
Mike Trowbridge is one of Mansfield’s most dedicated and trustworthy town officials and I urge voters to re-elect him to the Mansfield Select Board on May 10.
He has a breadth of experience that you seldom find in town officials. Trowbridge has served our town in various capacities for over 20 years, so he has deep institutional knowledge on what works and what doesn’t.
Mansfield is doing well — our schools are highly ranked; our town is recognized by national publications as a great place to live and work — and that success is due to actions taken by Trowbridge and others over the last 20 years.
Our schools are great today because of actions Trowbridge and others took 10 years ago.
We need Trowbridge on the Mansfield Select Board for his leadership, his experience and to make sure that we are doing things today that make Mansfield a thriving community 20 years from now.
David Martin
Mansfield