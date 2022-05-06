Endorsement for Mike Trowbridge, Mansfield Select Board
I am writing in support of Michael Trowbridge, who is a candidate for the Mansfield Select Board. In his 27 years of service to the town, first on the school committee and then on the Select Board, Trowbridge has become a valuable resource on virtually all the issues the board needs to address.
Among the projects he and the board have been working on is a plan to build a new senior center at the site of the old police station. He is wholeheartedly in support of this project and is working with our representatives to find state and federal funding that will reduce costs to Mansfield residents. He also knows what constitutes smart economic development for the town and how to make it happen.
Importantly, Trowbridge values working collaboratively with other members of the board and understands that teamwork always produces the best results.
Jean Southard
Mansfield