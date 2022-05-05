Endorsement for Michael Trowbridge, Mansfield Select Board
To the Editor,
As we approach another election on Tuesday, I would like to show my support for the re-election of Michael Trowbridge to the Mansfield Select Board.
Trowbridge has been a long serving member of the Mansfield community on both the school committee for 20 years and the past six years as a member of our Select board. He is a proven leader with a very direct approach when it comes to the business of the town as he has helped lead us through the hiring of principals, superintendents and town managers.
Through his time serving the community, he has helped tremendously with his involvement in the betterment of our facilities for our kids including serving on the committee for the Alumni Field project and more recently with the funding that Mansfield Youth Baseball has been granted by the state of Massachusetts for improvements to our complex.
P.T. Tarallo
Mansfield