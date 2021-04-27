To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Neil Rhein for re-election to the Mansfield Select Board. We are lucky to have someone like Rhein leading the town. During his 3.5 years on the board, Rhein has proven his natural ability to analyze issues calmly and judiciously from all angles. He does not take sides based on personality but rather makes decisions on merit and sound judgment.
Rhein has done so much to improve Mansfield. In 2008, he initiated the Great Mansfield Cleanup, which has not only kept Mansfield looking better than many other towns but has also enhanced community pride. He has since gone on to found the non-profit Keep Massachusetts Beautiful. Rhein is focused on maximizing Mansfield residents’ quality of life. For example, the festival at Fulton Pond was his idea. He has also suggested beer gardens and more outdoor dining in town since the pandemic.
Please join my family in voting for Rhein.
Deborah Knight Snyder
Mansfield
