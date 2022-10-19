Endorsement for Paul Heroux, BC sheriff
To the editor:
I’m supporting Paul Heroux for Bristol County Sheriff. Heroux is highly qualified for the position, having served in both the Philadelphia Prison System, and the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.
Heroux has a master’s degree in criminology, that will help him usher in a new era to the Bristol County jail system. He will use his expertise to implement programs to reduce recidivism, and keep our neighborhoods safe. Heroux’s goal would have every inmate leave prison with a life plan, of housing, healthcare and employment.
Heroux has pledged to serve just two terms, and not be sheriff for life. He wants to reform the system and move on. To make sure programs are working. Keep what works, and reform others.
Please join me in voting for Heroux for Bristol County Sheriff.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro