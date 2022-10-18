Endorsement for Paul Heroux, BC sheriff
To the editor:
Re: “Paul Heroux’s leadership has yet to be seen,” by Doug Gobin, Voice of the Public, Oct. 12:
Well, Doug Gobin said it well.
The first action Thomas Hodgson took when he became Bristol County sheriff back in 1997 was to remove TVs and gym access and introduce a truck driving simulator.
Gobin fails to mention any changes Thomas Hodgson has made since. Quite an accomplishment, wouldn’t you say?
I’m surprised Gobin failed to mention the high rate of suicide at the Bristol County jail. He then goes on to say that when Paul Heroux became mayor, his first action was to set out on a coast-to-coast driving trip because his dog enjoyed riding in the car.
What is disgusting is Gobin failed to mention that Heroux used his vacation time and that his dog was terminally ill with cancer. Heroux, with his kind and caring heart, simply wanted to give his dog a beautiful ending and as any dog owner knows, they are indeed, a member of your family.
If Gobin has not seen leadership qualities in Heroux, then he needs to open his eyes.
Rick Correia
Attleboro