Endorsement for Paul Heroux, Bristol County sheriff
To the editor:
Of the three Democratic candidates on the ballot for the Sept. 6 primary, Paul Heroux stands out as the best suited to be the next sheriff of Bristol County.
A Massachusetts sheriff’s primary statutory, and historical role, is to provide the housing, feeding and programs for the incarcerated who have been convicted of misdemeanors. By offering the most productive and successful corrections for a person’s reentry into the community, the sheriff thereby lowers the recidivism rate, thus contributing to the safety of the community, and simultaneously lowering taxpayers’ expenses.
Heroux is the only candidate who has the actual corrections work experience and educational background to deal with the last phase of the criminal justice system.
As a three-term state representative, and three-term mayor of Attleboro, he has demonstrated his commitment to fiscal accountability, transparency and the monitoring of any programs that he institutes.
The residents of Bristol County will be well served and benefited by the election of Heroux.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth