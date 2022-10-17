Endorsement for Paul Heroux, Bristol County sheriff
To the editor:
It’s incredible how Thomas Hodgson accuses Paul Heroux of going negative. Let’s look at the reality.
Hodgson said Heroux voted to cut $5 million in the Department of Corrections budget. Heroux did not vote to cut money. Heroux voted against adding $5 million because the Republicans didn’t say how they were going to pay for it or what the money was going to be used for.
Hodgson accused Heroux of being sympathetic to child molesters. Anyone who watched the video of Heroux’s testimony to the city council knows Heroux was warning the council their effort was ineffective and Heroux offered a more effective way to keep kids safe from child molesters.
Hodgson states that Heroux doesn’t have experience. Heroux is mayor and worked in prison systems in Philadelphia and Massachusetts.
Hodgson accuses Heroux of being a career politician. Heroux has has held elected office for less than 10 years. Hodgson has held elected for nearly 35 years (He was a New Bedford city councilor from 1988 until he became sheriff in 1997).
Heroux’s vision for the jail is a good one. Ask him about it.
Sergio Furtado
Attleboro