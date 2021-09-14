Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
As a resident of Attleboro for 32 years, I heartily endorse Paul Heroux for re-election as mayor of Attleboro. Under his leadership, our city has moved forward in a positive direction.
Heroux instituted initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint, oversaw the planning and construction of a state-of-the-art public high school, advocated to improve COVID testing and vaccine availability to residents, and is working hard to catalyze the sorely needed revitalization of our downtown area, adding new housing and providing incentives to for new business startups.
Heroux has also done an outstanding job keeping residents informed throughout the pandemic through Facebook and other media. I believe such strategic moves are vital to quality of life for current residents, as well as necessary to encourage young people and families to make their home here in Attleboro. I hope voters will consider re-electing Heroux for mayor.
Cathy Neto
Attleboro
