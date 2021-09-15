Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Paul Heroux for mayor of Attleboro. Having served as our mayor for two terms, he has already proven his commitment to our city and our community. He has made significant contributions to making our city environmentally friendly.
From revitalizing downtown to implementing zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty, Heroux clearly has made efforts to make Attleboro a better place to live, work and raise a family. He has shown transparency in his vision and plans for our city. He is active in our community and leads by example. You can often find him picking up litter around our neighborhoods while walking his dog.
We need a mayor who will go above and beyond in making our community better, safer and stronger. In his last two terms, Heroux has proven to be that leader.
Michelle Bartakke
Attleboro
