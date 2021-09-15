Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I enthusistically urge the registered voters of Attleboro to support Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election at the primary on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Heroux has done so much to improve life in Attleboro and he deserves to serve a third and final term as mayor so that his goals can be met and projects completed.
Heroux and his administration have worked hard to attract new businesses to Attleboro’s downtown. An empty building is being turned into new apartments which will in turn support downtown businesses. Attleboro’s environmental impact has been improved by getting street and public building lights changed to LED. Products proven to harm our eco-system have been banned. Together with the city council, Heroux doubled funding for police training in autism awareness and implicit bias.
Heroux revived the Commission on Human Rights, the Commission on Disabilities, and the Committee on Substance Abuse Prevention.
Christina Prakash
Attleboro
