Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I wanted to take this opportunity to endorse Paul Heroux for re-election. My family and I have lived in Attleboro for the last five years. We came to Attleboro when we bought our first home just before our first daughter was born.
We have been delighted with how much we have grown to love Attleboro. Heroux has been an excellent mayor for the city during most of this time. He is transparent and dedicated. If you follow him on social media you will know he posts his daily agenda with details of how he spends his day. He is reachable.
I have contacted him via Facebook Messenger several times and he always contacts me back. He cares about revitalizing our city. He often communicates detailed plans regarding work in the city. He has boots on the ground. He frequently picks up garbage around the city in his spare time on the weekend. Please join me in voting for Heroux.
Emily Turner
Attleboro
