Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Buying a home in 2011 has proven an incredible investment, but at times I questioned my investment in Attleboro.
Between 2011-2017, before Mayor Paul Heroux, Attleboro struggled to reach potential, there were teacher and crossing-guard layoffs, downtown dilapidation, closed-door city government.
Since Heroux has been leading, that’s changed. Schools have been rebuilt, downtown is thriving, and Heroux has an open-door policy and is very likely to ride his bike to your house for a thoughtful conversation about the future of Attleboro, asking how he can serve us better.
Heroux has done an outstanding job for us and the future looks bright for Attleboro and for our family. As for my, and your, investment in Attleboro, I know our investments are in good hands with Heroux at the helm. Please help me in electing Heroux to continue to lead our great city forward.
Ben Couto
Attleboro
