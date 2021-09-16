Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am endorsing Paul Heroux for mayor of Attleboro.
Heroux is extremely transparent; I appreciate his updates on what he is working on and what is going on in the city on social media. He kept us informed during the pandemic without making it political.
I love that Heroux is trying to clean up the city and bring small businesses to the center; I whole heartedly agree with doing our best to save this planet, and it starts at home. Living close to downtown, it is wonderful to be able to walk there and enjoy these new businesses, and the promise of more is exciting!
Lastly, having just transferred my children into the Attleboro Public School system, I support the funding for the school departments and projects such as new sidewalks and sidewalk expansion. The new high school is going to be amazing, and we have Heroux to thank for that.
Nichole Hoban
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.