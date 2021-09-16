Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
In the mayoral race we have three candidates to select from. I haven’t personally met one, however, I have read everything he has released. While I thank him for running, I can’t support him.
The other I’ve been asking questions for months and can’t get any real answers. Being completely honest the few answers I get and his thoughts are alarming to me. He may have vague ideas but no concrete way to implement them.
Then we have our current mayor, Paul Heroux. This is the candidate I will support, and proudly. We don’t agree on everything, but we agree on most. Heroux has worked hard for this city and implemented many things. He has a willingness to constantly learn and think outside the box. He has achieved great things. He has a vision and more importantly he knows how to implement change.
Kimberly Allard
Attleboro
