Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Attleboro has a special place in Southeastern Massachusetts as a city with a unique identity, a proud history, and a promising future.
Paul Heroux has demonstrated the vision, competence, and drive needed to fulfill that promise. He recognizes the importance of keeping the public informed and involved with city government. He proactively tackles big challenges with thoughtful solutions. The perspective he brings to his leadership as mayor reflects his experience growing up in Attleboro, as well as insights gained through living, pursuing higher education, and working in a variety of locations in the United States and abroad.
We urge our fellow citizens of Attleboro to go to the polls on Sept. 21 and vote for Heroux in the primary election for mayor.
Charles Adler
Barbara Clark
Attleboro
