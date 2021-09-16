Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
In these difficult times, it can be hard to find somebody invested in the good of the community rather than political stature. I believe integrity is paramount.
During the year I’ve been an Attleboro citizen, I’ve admired Mayor Paul Heroux’s respectful and transparent communication with citizens; I appreciate that he informs us how he spends his time. I also appreciate that he literally walks the walk, picking up trash each week. He cares about this city, and he has a genuine commitment to Attleboro.
I want a leader who cares about the city, who communicates clearly and professionally, and who is responsive to citizens. Heroux has earned my vote to serve a third and final term as mayor.
Kristina DeFrancesco
Attleboro
