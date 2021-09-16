Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
As a homeowner and longtime resident of Attleboro, I would like to offer my endorsement of Paul Heroux. After what seems like decades of promises, Heorux has been the one to finally move the ball forward on countless projects and initiatives that are reshaping Attleboro. The new high school is a game-changer. The revitalization of downtown, both commercial and residential, is underway. Heroux’s environment proposals have kept sustainability and public green space on the agenda as an important community responsibility. His support of police and fire, responsiveness to traffic and pedestrian safety and his efforts to champion a cleaner Attleboro are evident on a daily basis.
Most importantly, Heroux has ushered in greater access to city government, improved communication from the mayor’s office and a commitment to meet the needs of all residents. He provides direct answers and does the homework needed to make the best decision possible.
Kevin McHugh
Attleboro
