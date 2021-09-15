Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I moved to Attleboro a few years ago and have had the chance to watch the city begin to grow. Over this time I have taken notice to how careful and respectful Paul Heroux is in planning the growth of the area. He takes into consideration every aspect before making decisions. As a good politician always should.
I have emailed him directly and he always responds with any concern I have.
His response and handling of COVID-19 couldn’t have been better. He stayed on top of all the news coming in daily and responded with up to date on the data provided by the CDC.
Heroux is good for Attleboro. No, wait, his is an excellent fit for this city and its growth.
Brian Elliott
Attleboro
